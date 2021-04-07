PFE

U.S. FDA extends review of Pfizer's experimental skin disease drug

Manas Mishra Reuters
Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had extended its review of the company's experimental treatment for atopic dermatitis by three months.

The company did not disclose the FDA's reason for the extension.

