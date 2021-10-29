U.S. FDA expected to authorize first COVID-19 vaccine for young children on Friday - NYT

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE BNTX.O coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.

The agency's decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million children - many of whom are back in school for in-person learning - in the coming days. It comes after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group - U.S. CDC study

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.