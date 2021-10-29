US Markets
PFE

U.S. FDA expected to authorize first COVID-19 vaccine for young children on Friday - NYT

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE BNTX.O coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.

The agency's decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million children - many of whom are back in school for in-person learning - in the coming days. It comes after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.

UPDATE 2-U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group - U.S. CDC study

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE BNTX MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular