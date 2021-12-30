US Markets
PFE

U.S. FDA expected to approve boosters of Pfizer's vaccine for 12-15 year-olds Monday - NYT

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday is planning to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's deliberations.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday is planning to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's deliberations.

U.S. regulators also plan to allow both adolescents and adults to get an extra shot of Pfizer's vaccine five months after receiving a second dose instead of the current period of six months, the Times said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular