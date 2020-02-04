U.S. FDA expands use of CDC coronavirus diagnostic test

US Markets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday extended the use of a coronavirus detection tool to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-qualified laboratories across the country.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday extended the use of a coronavirus detection tool to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-qualified laboratories across the country. The authorization was until recently limited to CDC laboratories. Under the emergency use authorization, the 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR diagnostic panel can be used in patients who meet the CDC criteria for coronavirus testing. "Negative results do not preclude 2019-nCoV infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or other patient management decisions," the FDA said. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/USA (URGENT)

