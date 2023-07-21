U.S. FDA denies petition on chemicals used in food packaging

Adds details and background in paragraphs 2 to 5

July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Friday denied a petition urging the agency to reconsider its initial denial on a petition seeking a ban of some chemicals used in plastic for food packaging in May last year.

The citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sought a ban on the use of eight ortho-phthalates and revocation of the prior sanctioned uses for five ortho-phthalates in food based on alleged safety concerns.

Ortho-phthalates, more commonly known as phthalates, are chemicals used in plastic products to make it more durable.

The FDA currently allows nine phthalates in the production of plastics for food packaging.

The health regulator said it has reconsidered the petition and its decision to deny the original petition remains unchanged.

