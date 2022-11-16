US Markets
KSS

U.S. FDA denies Australian Dairy accelerated approval to sell infant formula

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 16, 2022 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair and Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Updates with more details, background

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group AHF.AX said on Thursday its application for accelerated approval to vend the dairy firm's branded infant formula in the United States has not been accepted by the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Antipodean dairy companies have been queuing up for necessary approvals since May after the United States faced a nationwide shortage of baby food.

The FDA's temporary approval process was only available until Nov. 14, but the dairy firm can now apply for registration via a normal process to sell the infant milk formula products, it said.

"We are advanced in preparing our toddler milk - stage 3 - for launch in the United States next year," it added.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.