U.S. FDA denies Australian Dairy accelerated approval to sell infant formula

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group AHF.AX said on Thursday its application for accelerated approval to vend the dairy firm's branded infant formula in the United States has not been accepted by the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Antipodean dairy companies have been queuing up for necessary approvals since May after the United States faced a nationwide shortage of baby food.

The FDA's temporary approval process was only available until Nov. 14, but the dairy firm can now apply for registration via a normal process to sell the infant milk formula products, it said.

"We are advanced in preparing our toddler milk - stage 3 - for launch in the United States next year," it added.

