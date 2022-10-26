U.S. FDA delays panel meet on Perrigo's OTC contraceptive pill

Adds background on drug

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc PRGO.N said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had postponed a meeting of its advisory panel to discuss the drugmaker's over-the-counter oral contraceptive.

The delay is a setback for what was expected to be the first approved daily OTC birth control pill in the United States.

A new date has not yet been scheduled for the meeting that was previously expected on Nov. 18, Perrigo said.

Contraception access has taken the spotlight since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Perrigo said the meeting was delayed for the FDA to review additional information.

