U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents - WSJ
Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator is delaying a decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to assess whether the shot may lead to heightened risk of heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
