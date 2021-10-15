US Markets
U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents - WSJ

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator is delaying a decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to assess whether the shot may lead to heightened risk of heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MRNA

