U.S. FDA declines to review Soligenix's cancer drug

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc SNGX.O said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had declined to review the drug developer's application for its drug for a rare type of cancer.

The FDA said the company's application was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review.

Soligenix intends to seek guidance from the FDA on how to further advance the drug, HyBryte, towards potential approval.

The company in December had filed a marketing application for the therapy in the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of cancer that begins in the white blood cells and attacks the skin.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

