Feb 14 (Reuters) - Soligenix Inc SNGX.O said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to review the drug developer's application for its cancer drug.

The FDA said the company's application was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.