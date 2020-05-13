U.S. FDA declines to review Bristol Myers, bluebird therapy for multiple myeloma

Adds details on therapy, shares, background

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to review an experimental multiple myeloma therapy from Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O as it sought more details, the companies said on Wednesday.

Shares of bluebird bio fell 6.8% to $53 in premarket trading, while those of Bristol Myers were flat.

The FDA in its so-called refusal to file letter asked for further details on the chemistry and manufacturing of the therapy, named ide-cel, but did not request any additional clinical data, the companies said.

Ide-cel is one of the experimental therapies that Bristol Myers gained through its $74 billion acquisition of Celgene Corp and its approval is linked to a higher payout to Celgene investors.

As part of the deal, Celgene investors are entitled to receive a contingent value right (CVR) payment of $9 a share if three treatments achieve timely approvals.

The FDA last week extended its review for liso-cel, another treatment that is part of the CVR payout.

Bristol Myers said on Wednesday it plans to resubmit its application for ide-cel by the end of July. The therapy has an approval deadline of March 31, 2021, according to the terms of the CVR.

