U.S. FDA declines to approve Verrica's viral skin disease treatment
May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's VRCA.O drug for the treatment of a viral skin disease known as molluscum contagiosum, the company said on Tuesday.
