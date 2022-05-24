U.S. FDA declines to approve Verrica's viral skin disease treatment

May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's VRCA.O drug for the treatment of a viral skin disease known as molluscum contagiosum, the company said on Tuesday.

