US Markets
MRK

U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck's cough treatment

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Merck & Co said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental drug for the treatment of chronic cough and sought additional information on the treatment's effectiveness.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental drug for the treatment of chronic cough and sought additional information on the treatment's effectiveness.

Merck said it would meet with the agency to discuss next steps on the oral drug, gefapixant.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular