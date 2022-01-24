U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck's cough treatment

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental drug for the treatment of chronic cough and sought additional information on the treatment's effectiveness.

Merck said it would meet with the agency to discuss next steps on the oral drug, gefapixant.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.