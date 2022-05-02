U.S. FDA declines to approve Hutchmed's China-tested cancer drug

US Markets
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve a cancer drug developed by Hutchmed Ltd, the China-based drugmaker said on Monday, handing yet another blow to treatments tested mainly in China.

In its so-called Complete Response Letter to the company, the U.S. regulator said current data, based on two trials in China and one bridging study in the United States, does not support an approval in the U.S. at this time.

