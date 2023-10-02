U.S. FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly's drug to treat eczema

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve Eli Lilly's LLY.N drug to treat a type of skin disease due to certain findings during an inspection of a contract manufacturer, the company said on Monday.

The agency, in its feedback, has not raised concerns about the clinical trial data, safety or label for lebrikizumab, a monoclonal antibody for treatment of atopic dermatitis, or eczema.

Eli Lilly said it will work closely with the third-party manufacturer and the FDA to address the issues the regulator cited in its so-called complete response letter.

