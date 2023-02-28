US Markets
CYTK

U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug

February 28, 2023 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O said on Tuesday the U.S health regulator declined to approve its oral drug for a type of heart failure, citing lack of sufficient data to show the drug was effective.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision comes after a panel of outside experts in December recommended against allowing the use of the drug due to safety concerns.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYTK
LLY
RPRX
AMGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.