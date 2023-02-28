U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O said on Tuesday the U.S health regulator declined to approve its oral drug for a type of heart failure, citing lack of sufficient data to show the drug was effective.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision comes after a panel of outside experts in December recommended against allowing the use of the drug due to safety concerns.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

