U.S. FDA declines to approve BioMarin's gene therapy for bleeding disorder

Adds details on FDA's request, background on gene therapy, share movement

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's BMRN.O gene therapy for bleeding disorder hemophilia A, citing the need for two-year data on the therapy, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

BioMarin's shares slumped 21.3% to $93.25 before the bell.

The company said the agency had raised the request for two-year data from an ongoing late-stage study of the therapy for the first time in its so-called complete response letter.

"We are surprised and disappointed that the FDA introduced new expectations for the first time in the Complete Response Letter," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Bienaimé said in a statement.

The therapy, called valoctocogene roxaparvovec, is one of several gene therapies under development that have been raised as "one-and-done" potential cures.

The treatment aims to enable patients with hemophilia A to make the blood-clotting protein they otherwise lack.

Hemophilia A patients are at risk for painful or potentially life-threatening bleeding from even modest injuries.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.