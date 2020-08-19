BMRN

U.S. FDA declines to approve BioMarin's gene therapy for bleeding disorder

Manas Mishra Reuters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's gene therapy for bleeding disorder hemophilia A, citing the need for two-year data on the therapy, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

BioMarin's shares slumped 21.3% to $93.25 before the bell.

The company said the agency had raised the request for two-year data from an ongoing late-stage study of the therapy for the first time in its so-called complete response letter.

"We are surprised and disappointed that the FDA introduced new expectations for the first time in the Complete Response Letter," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Bienaimé said in a statement.

The therapy, called valoctocogene roxaparvovec, is one of several gene therapies under development that have been raised as "one-and-done" potential cures.

The treatment aims to enable patients with hemophilia A to make the blood-clotting protein they otherwise lack.

Hemophilia A patients are at risk for painful or potentially life-threatening bleeding from even modest injuries.

