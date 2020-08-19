U.S. FDA declines to approve Biomarin's gene therapy for bleeding disorder

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's BMRN.O gene therapy for bleeding disorder hemophilia A, citing the need for two-year data on the therapy, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Hemophilia A patients are at risk for painful or potentially life-threatening bleeding from even modest injuries.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

