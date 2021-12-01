U.S. FDA declines to approve BeyondSpring's neutropenia drug, shares plunge

Adds background, details on FDA decision, shares

Dec 1 (Reuters) - BeyondSpring BYSI.O said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had declined to approve its drug candidate for neutropenia, citing need for an additional study, sending the company's shares down 52% in premarket trade.

Neutropenia, a decrease in the number of white blood cells (WBCs) is a common complication of chemotherapy that kills healthy WBCs along with cancer cells, increasing a patient's susceptibility to infections.

The regulator indicated that results from the company's single late-stage trial not did not provide enough evidence on the benefits of the drug, plinabulin, and that a second trial would be required to support the marketing application, BeyondSpring said.

Plinabulin in combination with an anti-infection drug met the main goal of the late-stage trial, demonstrating improvement in the rate of prevention of neutropenia, the company had said last year.

BeyondSpring, which is also developing the drug as a potential treatment for non-small-cell lung cancer, said it intends to work with the FDA to determine the drug's pathway for neutropenia prevention.

