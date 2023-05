May 1 (Reuters) - Denmark-based Ascendis Pharma A/S A71.F said on Monday the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) had declined to approve its experimental therapy to treat adult patients with a hormone disorder called hypoparathyroidism.

