U.S. FDA declines to approve Alkermes' schizophrenia treatment

Adds details on FDA's observations, background

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not approve Alkermes' ALKS.O treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Following a review, the FDA said the resolution of certain conditions related to a tablet coating process at the company's facility was required before the treatment can be approved.

Alkermes said the FDA's observations were specific to certain batches of the treatment, ALKS 3831, and that the issue has been resolved, with sufficient data available to address the agency's concerns.

The health regulator has not asked for any new clinical trials to support approval, the company said.

Alkermes, which has FDA-approved antipsychotic and alcohol dependence treatments in the market, is preparing to resubmit data and plans to work with the agency to resolve the issue.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

