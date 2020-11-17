U.S. FDA declines to approve Alkermes' schizophrenia treatment

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Alkermes' ALKS.O treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Following a remote review of manufacturing records, the FDA stated that resolution of certain conditions related to the tablet coating process at the company's facility was required before the treatment can be approved.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.