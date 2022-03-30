U.S. FDA declines to approve Akebia's anemia treatment

March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Akebia Therapeutics's AKBA.Odrug for treating anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, the company said on Wednesday.

The agency said data in the company's application did not support a favorable benefit-risk assessment of the drug, vadadustat, for dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

