U.S. FDA decides to not review Bristol Myers, bluebird therapy for multiple myeloma

May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to not review an experimental cancer therapy from Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and partner bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O for patients with multiple myeloma, the companies said on Wednesday.

The FDA said in its so-called refusal to file letter that it required further details on the chemistry and manufacturing of the therapy, named ide-cel.

Bristol Myers said it is planning to resubmit the application by the end of July.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

