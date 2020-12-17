US Markets
MRNA

U.S. FDA decides to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on emergency basis -FT

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided on Thursday night to approve Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on an emergency basis, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the process.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided on Thursday night to approve Moderna Inc's MRNA.O coronavirus vaccine on an emergency basis, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the process.

The report comes after the FDA said it informed Moderna that it would rapidly work towards the finalization and issuance of emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to commissioner Stephen Hahn.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular