U.S. FDA clears version 2.0 of Abbott's low-cost glucose monitor

June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared a new version of Abbott Laboratories' ABT.N continuous glucose monitoring device.

FreeStyle Libre 2, which was approved in Europe in 2018, will be priced the same as its precursor and is offered at a discount compared to rival devices, Abbott said.

