U.S. FDA clears Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

Adds details from FDA

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years, and narrowed the time for all booster shots to 5 months from 6 months after primary doses.

The agency also authorized a third shot in children aged 5 through 11 years who are immunocompromised.

The FDA said it reviewed published data and real world evidence on the safety of booster doses provided by the Israeli Ministry of Health including data from over 6,300 individuals 12-to-15 years of age who received a Pfizer shot.

Global COVID-19 cases are surging due to the Omicron variant and health authorities have warned that its extremely high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems.

Laboratory tests have shown that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna MRNA.O vaccines generate low immune responses against Omicron, while boosters appear to be protective against the highly-mutated variant.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.