U.S. FDA clears Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

Ankur Banerjee
Manas Mishra
Credit: REUTERS/PFIZER

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.

