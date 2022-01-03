U.S. FDA clears Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

