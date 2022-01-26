U.S. FDA classifies Philips ventilator recall as most serious

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday classified medical equipment maker Philips' PHG.AS recall of certain new ventilators in December as "class 1", or the most serious type of recall.

The company recalled the Trilogy Evo ventilators in December due to potential health risks from a type of foam used in the devices.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.