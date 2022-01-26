BioTech
PHG

U.S. FDA classifies Philips ventilator recall as most serious

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday classified medical equipment maker Philips' recall of certain new ventilators in December as "class 1", or the most serious type of recall.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday classified medical equipment maker Philips' PHG.AS recall of certain new ventilators in December as "class 1", or the most serious type of recall.

The company recalled the Trilogy Evo ventilators in December due to potential health risks from a type of foam used in the devices.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular