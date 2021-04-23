US Markets
U.S. FDA, CDC lift pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume, the FDA said on Friday.

JNJ

