U.S. FDA, CDC lift pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use
April 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume, the FDA said on Friday.
