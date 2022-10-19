US Markets
NVAX

U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax's COVID vaccine as booster for adults

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for adults.

Adds details

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for adults.

The booster authorization applies to people who are unable to get updated Omicron-tailored boosters, or those who would choose not to receive any other booster dose of a vaccine.

The regulator's decision is in addition to the earlier clearance for the vaccine as a primary two-shot regimen for those 12 years and above.

The company, however, has been struggling with sales of the vaccine and in August had halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular