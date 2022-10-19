U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax's COVID vaccine as booster for adults

Adds details

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for adults.

The booster authorization applies to people who are unable to get updated Omicron-tailored boosters, or those who would choose not to receive any other booster dose of a vaccine.

The regulator's decision is in addition to the earlier clearance for the vaccine as a primary two-shot regimen for those 12 years and above.

The company, however, has been struggling with sales of the vaccine and in August had halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

