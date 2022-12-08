U.S. FDA authorizes Moderna, Pfizer updated COVID boosters for 6 months old

Adds details

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer PFE.N and its partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE for children as young as 6 months of age.

The amended authorizations allow use of Moderna's bivalent shot in children 6 months through 5 years of age, while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be given to those aged 6 months through 4 years.

Pfizer's shot can be administered as the third shot for those eligible and have not completed their primary vaccination series, the agency added.

