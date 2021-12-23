U.S. FDA authorizes Merck's at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill

Adds background, details on authorization, file photo

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's MRK.N antiviral pill for COVID-19, after giving the go-ahead to a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc PFE.N a day earlier.

Merck's drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30% in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

The agency authorized the oral drug for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The U.S. government has a contract to buy as many as 5 million courses of the drug for $700 per course.

The drug is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said in a statement.

