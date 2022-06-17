U.S. FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for youngest children

June 17X (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for millions of the youngest American children.

The agency authorized Moderna Inc's MRNA.O shot for children aged 6 months to 17 years old, and Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, BNTX.O vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years of age.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

