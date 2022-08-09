US Markets

U.S. FDA authorizes Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos for emergency use against monkeypox

Contributor
Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized Bavarian Nordic Jynneos vaccine for emergency use via intradermal injection in individuals aged 18 years and older who are determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO Jynneos vaccine for emergency use via intradermal injection in individuals aged 18 years and older who are determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection.

The authorization will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold and also allows for use of the vaccine in individuals younger than 18 years of age determined to be at high risk of monkeypox infection by subcutaneous injection.

"In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. (https://bit.ly/3p7C9Ao)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +919591691912; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular