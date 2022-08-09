U.S. FDA authorizes Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos for emergency use against monkeypox

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO Jynneos vaccine for emergency use via intradermal injection in individuals aged 18 years and older who are determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection.

The authorization will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold and also allows for use of the vaccine in individuals younger than 18 years of age determined to be at high risk of monkeypox infection by subcutaneous injection.

"In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. (https://bit.ly/3p7C9Ao)

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; Mobile - +919591691912; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.