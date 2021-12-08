US Markets
AZN

U.S. FDA authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody drug

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had authorized AstraZeneca's antibody therapy for COVID-19 prevention in some adults and children.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had authorized AstraZeneca's AZN.L antibody therapy for COVID-19 prevention in some adults and children.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular