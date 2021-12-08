U.S. FDA authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody drug

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had authorized AstraZeneca's AZN.L antibody therapy for COVID-19 prevention in some adults and children.

