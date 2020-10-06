Coronavirus
PFE

U.S. FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine developers for two months of safety data

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Adds details on FDA panel committee, background

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers that it would need at least two months of safety data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccine.

The agency's advise was released on Tuesday as part of documents posted ahead of a meeting of its expert panel later this month to discuss coronavirus vaccines under development.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F gave the median patient in their 44,000 volunteer trial the second dose of their vaccine, which is considered a leading candidate in the race for a coronavirus vaccine, in late September.

If the FDA follows the advise released on Tuesday, it would not likely authorize the vaccine before sometime in late November.

The agency's staff also wrote that the FDA expects to hold separate meetings of its vaccine advisory committee before issuing an emergency use authorization for any experimental shot.

There is no approved vaccine yet for the novel coronavirus in the United States.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Coronavirus

    Explore

    Most Popular