U.S. FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine developers for two months follow-up data

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers that it would need at least two months of data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccine.

The agency's advise was released on Tuesday as part of documents posted ahead of a meeting of its expert panel later this month to discuss coronavirus vaccines under development.

