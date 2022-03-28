US Markets

U.S. FDA approves UCB's drug for rare childhood epilepsy

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UCB SA said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a rare form of childhood epilepsy.

