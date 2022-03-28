U.S. FDA approves UCB's drug for rare childhood epilepsy

March 28 (Reuters) - UCB SA UCB.BR said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), a rare form of childhood epilepsy.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Manojna Maddipatla and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

