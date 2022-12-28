US Markets
TGTX

U.S. FDA approves TG Therapeutics' multiple sclerosis drug

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 28, 2022 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy, Khushi Mandowara, Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved TG Therapeutics Inc's TGTX.O drug for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, pitting it against rivals from Roche ROG.S and Novartis NOVN.S, according to the health regulator's website.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy, Khushi Mandowara and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGTX
ROG
NOVN
BIIB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.