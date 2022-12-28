U.S. FDA approves TG Therapeutics' multiple sclerosis drug

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved TG Therapeutics Inc's TGTX.O drug for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, pitting it against rivals from Roche ROG.S and Novartis NOVN.S, according to the health regulator's website.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy, Khushi Mandowara and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.