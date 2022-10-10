US Markets
U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved ScPharmaceuticals Inc's therapy for patients with chronic heart failure.

The approval marks the end of a long path to the market for the therapy, Furoscix, after the regulator rejected it twice in the past.

The drug is delivered via an on-body infusor. Heart failure is a long-term condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs all the time.

