Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved French drugmaker Sanofi SA's SASY.PA drug to treat a type of inherited bleeding disorder known as Hemophilia A, according to the regulator's letter dated Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

