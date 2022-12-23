U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's ROG.S therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.

The drug, which will be available in the United States in the coming weeks, is expected to cost nearly $180,000 for a fixed course of eight cycles of treatment, the company told Reuters.

Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that starts in body's white blood cells called lymphocytes.

The drug, known chemically as mosunetuzumab, can be administered at a hospital's outpatient center, unlike some other follicular lymphoma drugs that require extended hospital stays.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.