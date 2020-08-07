US Markets
ROG

U.S. FDA approves Roche, PTC Therapeutics' spinal muscular atrophy drug

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

U.S. health regulators on Friday approved an oral treatment from Roche and PTC Therapeutics for spinal muscular atrophy, in adults and children two months of age and older.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Friday approved an oral treatment from Roche ROG.S and PTC Therapeutics PTCT.O for spinal muscular atrophy, in adults and children two months of age and older.

The drug, risdiplam, will be sold under the brand name Evrysdi and compete with Biogen's BIIB.O Spinraza, the first medicine approved for the leading genetic cause of death in infants, and Novartis' NOVN.S gene therapy Zolgensma.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROG PTCT BIIB NOVN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular