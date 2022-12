Dec 1 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug for the treatment of patients with a type of leukemia. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;)) Keywords: RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC FDA/ (URGENT)

