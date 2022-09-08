US Markets
RVNC

U.S. FDA approves Revance's wrinkle treatment

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Revance Therapeutics said on Thursday it had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its injection to treat wrinkles that appear as people become older.

Adds details

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics RVNC.O said on Thursday it had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its injection to treat wrinkles that appear as people become older.

The company said the treatment, which will be sold under the brand Daxxify, has the ability to address the duration of treatment effect, which it believes is the greatest unmet need among the class of injections.

Daxxify could be a potential rival to AbbVie's ABBV.NBotox in the $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RVNCABBV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular