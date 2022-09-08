U.S. FDA approves Revance's wrinkle treatment

Adds details

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics RVNC.O said on Thursday it had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for its injection to treat wrinkles that appear as people become older.

The company said the treatment, which will be sold under the brand Daxxify, has the ability to address the duration of treatment effect, which it believes is the greatest unmet need among the class of injections.

Daxxify could be a potential rival to AbbVie's ABBV.NBotox in the $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market.

