U.S. FDA approves Regeneron's drug as first treatment for Ebola virus

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' REGN.O Inmazeb as the first FDA-approved treatment for the Ebola virus infection in adults and children.

Inmazeb, a mixture of three monoclonal antibodies, was tested in 382 adults and children with confirmed Zaire ebolavirus infection in a clinical trial, the health regulator said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.