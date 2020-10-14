US Markets
REGN

U.S. FDA approves Regeneron's drug as first treatment for Ebola virus

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Inmazeb as the first FDA-approved treatment for the Ebola virus infection in adults and children.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' REGN.O Inmazeb as the first FDA-approved treatment for the Ebola virus infection in adults and children.

Inmazeb, a mixture of three monoclonal antibodies, was tested in 382 adults and children with confirmed Zaire ebolavirus infection in a clinical trial, the health regulator said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular