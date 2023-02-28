U.S. FDA approves Reata's rare genetic disorder drug

By Mariam ESunny and Raghav Mahobe

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's RETA.O drug for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive damage to the nervous system, sending shares up nearly 160% after the bell.

The drug, Skyclarys, is Reata's first product to gain approval, and Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft projected that U.S. sales of the drug could reach $400 million by 2030.

Reata estimates the disorder, called Friedreich's ataxia, affects about 5,000 patients in the United States.

Friedreich's ataxia is a neuromuscular disorder that causes muscle weakness, loss of coordination and can lead to patients being bound to a wheelchair in their mid-20s and premature death.

Reata's case for approval was based on additional data requested by the FDA and a mid-stage study that the drugmaker said showed patients who took the drug experienced an improvement in neurological functions such as speaking, swallowing and standing, compared with a placebo.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe, Mariam E Sunny and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

