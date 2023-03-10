U.S. FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine

March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's PFE.N nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting option to treat their headaches.

The drug Zavzpret, also known as zavegepant, was approved for the acute treatment of migraine, the company said.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Anil D'Silva)

