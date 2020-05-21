U.S. FDA approves Parkinson's treatment from Sunovion Pharma

May 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a sublingual film from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan-based Sumitomo Dainippon 4506.T, for the treatment of "off" episodes in patients with Parkinson's disease, according to a label published by the agency.

Parkinson's disease is a nervous system disorder in which patients suffer from motor fluctuations which oscillate between "off" times, a state of decreased mobility, and "on" times, or periods when the medication is working and symptoms are controlled. (https://bit.ly/2Xklr2A)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

